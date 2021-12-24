NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s called “A Spectacular Fantasy in Light, Laser, Sound and Video” perfect for the Christmas season.

The City of Fairview is putting on “Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park.” Austin Grundberg, one of the people behind the magic, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the show.

“It’s a one of a kind event for sure, not like your standard Christmas light show….it’s 28 minutes of music total, and everything is synchronized with the music, and we kind of wanted to create a show out of it,” Grundberg said.

