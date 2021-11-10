Newsmaker: Holiday tradition ‘Christmas Village’ returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A holiday tradition is set to make its return to Nashville this weekend. Tiffani Khun joins Nickelle Smith in News 2 studio to detail what the beloved tradition includes.

The Christmas Village is one of the oldest events in Nashville that is attended by holiday shoppers nationwide and gives back to the community at the same time.

Christmas Village hosts a number of merchants who all flock to music city to sell their materials ahead of the holiday season.

“Expect over 200 merchants that sell a wide variety of products from jewelry, clothing, and toys,” said Khun, “It’s a great way to shop as the event has everything.”

Not only does the holiday event satisfy customer needs, but it gives back to the community as well.

“This event is so important to so many people, our philanthropies rely on us for the proceeds from the show,” said Khun, “The show started in 1961 as a one-day event and now over the past 59 years we’re now a four-day show that’s generated over 12.8 million dollars for our charities Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts,” said Khun.

Christmas Village will take place from Nov.12-14 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The event will be held at a government building, so masks will be required upon entry.

Click here to purchase tickets. To learn more about the event watch the interview above.