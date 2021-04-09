Newsmaker: Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival moved to Sunday, April 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual tradition in Nolensville will still be held this weekend, but on a different day.

The annual Buttercup Festival will be held Sunday, April 11. The postponement is due to the impending storms this weekend.

The festival gives people the opportunity to check out merchants and over 100 vendors, as well as 22 food trucks.

Debbie Suttmiller, owner of the Peacock Lane, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss this year’s festival.

