Newsmaker: High Stakes Road Rage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new level of violence is unfolding on Tennessee roadways. Confrontations between drivers involving guns are a big part of it. Law enforcement agencies are talking about what they’re seeing and what they’re doing to address the rising incidents of road rage.

News 2 spoke with Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Grinder on the phone today. “The number of cases being reported increased due to a number of factors: everyone has a cell phone now so the ease of reporting these incidents is much greater and also the number of people moving into Middle Tennessee is so great that you have many more motorists on the roadways.”

Sgt. Grinder said there is a difference between aggressive driver and a road rage driver. “I would classify aggressive driving as a traffic offense like driving to fast to get somewhere in a hurry, maybe following too close, changing lanes erratically,” he continued, “Road rage could be classified as an assault or criminal offense and could stem from someone driving aggressively.”