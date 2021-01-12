Newsmaker: High stakes on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — January 12, 2021 marks the start of a new legislative session in Tennessee. There’s already high stakes swirling inside the State Capitol.

The FBI has honed in on three Republican House members. Plus, an armed protest threat looms as the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden nears. This will be the second legislative session dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, legislatures are already preparing for an upcoming special session called by Governor Bill Lee last year. It will address student learning loss amid the pandemic.

Former News 2 State Capitol Newsroom reporter Chris Bundgaard breaks down all this in more in a phone interview with News 2.