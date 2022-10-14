NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-talented high school athlete is shattering records and history at Trigg County High School.

Olivia Noffsinger joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what it’s like being the first female player on her school’s football team, and what’s next for her.

She made history on Sept. 1 when she scored a goal and tallied two assists in girls soccer before heading to Perdue Field where she nailed five extra points for the football team. Both football and girls soccer won their respective games that day.

