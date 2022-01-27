NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Hendersonville are coming together to support a small business owner after his restaurant was destroyed in a fire.

Daniel Stephens joined News 2’s Neil Orne on News 2 at 11 with more on how you can help out.

“There was a restaurant within our community that just recently had a fire. We wanted to sell some t-shirts and we’re given back 100 percent of the profits we make off of these shirts back to hopefully getting the business back on its feet,” Stephens said.

If you’d like to purchase a shirt, email beanicefreakinhumanbeing@gmail.com or visit beanicefreakinhumanbeing.store. 100 percent of profits go to the restaurant Carnival Food & More.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.