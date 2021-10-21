Newsmaker: Hendersonville police discuss department’s Crisis Intervention Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is learning more about the way law enforcement can handle people in mental health crisis.

Commander Janel Rogan of the Hendersonville Police Department joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the department’s Crisis Intervention Training program.

“Previously, our officers had little to no training dealing with people in mental health crisis. So essentially it gives them another tool in their belt besides jail or a type of use of force, any type of force to deescalate a situation,” Commander Rogan said.

Through training, police officers gain a better understanding of how to deescalate a person in a mental health crisis back into a state or pre-crisis, rather than taking them to jail or use force.

“It’s 40 hours to be certified as a CIT officer of basically identifying what types of mental health illnesses are out there, what you might see if you were to encounter a person in crisis and most essentially, how to deescalate that person back into a state of pre-crisis,” Commander Rogan said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.