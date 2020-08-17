Newsmaker: Hendersonville plans large ‘Spooktacular’

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While most cities are canceling large gatherings, Hendersonville officials said the show will go on for its third annual Sumner fest.

The event will look different this year. Not only because of COVID-19, but the it will be Halloween themed too.

Erin Morton with the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce spoke with News 2 about what the community can expect this year.

