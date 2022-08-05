NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville Home Bound Meals is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with their third annual motorcycle ride.

Executive Director/CEO Bill Walker joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on all the good the organization does for the community.

“We have a saying that it’s not as much the meal as it is the meal is a key to unlocking a door toward a friendship. A lot of our clients don’t have contact or regular contact with other people, so we like to step in and develop an ongoing relationship with them,” Walker said.

The motorcycle ride will start at T.W. Hunter Middle School in Hendersonville on Saturday morning. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and costs $20. Kickstands go up at 9 a.m.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.