Newsmaker: Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce launches new branding campaign ‘THRIVE 37075’

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce launched a new branding campaign called THRIVE 37075.

Erin Morton, Director of Events, joined News 2 via phone to discuss the new campaign.

Morton says their goal is to help jump start the recovery process for small business and gain the support of the community to love local and shop local beyond the traditional winter Holidays.

She says Christmas may be over but small businesses are still here and need our support. She encourages everyone to shop local to find that special gift and eat local.

The program is designed to accommodate both retail and service oriented businesses. The Chamber of Commerce works with businesses to develop a branded product with Thrive 37075’s trademark.

