Newsmaker: Helping the Red Cross

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year the Red Cross responds to weather and natural disasters in Tennessee, the U.S. and abroad. In order to fund the mission, the Red Cross needs your help. Everyone is invited to this year’s Lifesaver Breakfast! There will be a very special guest in attendance.

News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy and Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross joins us to discuss how big the event will be. The Lifesaver breakfast will include a fundraiser that helps shelter those affected in need during a disaster.

The Lifesaver Breakfast will be held Wednesday, April 1st at the Omni Hotel from 7:30-8:30. For more information including tickets visit the website.

