Newsmaker: Helping military families with the Snowball Express

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ahead of Memorial Day, News 2 is paying tribute to military service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

The Gary Sinise Foundation helps those families who have experienced loss. Jim Ravella, VP of programs with the foundation said, “It actually started from Gary Sinise’s [actor] passion to help our military and defenders and first responders 40 years ago.” He continued, he started the foundation ten years ago.

For families who have paid the ultimate price in service to our nation they have a program called the Snowball Express. It’s a year round program that supports the families and connects them to resources and networks.

“It culminates each year to a five-day trip to Disney World in Orlando,” Ravella added. “It’s our way of thanking these families and letting them know they are not forgotten, and we will never forget what they gave up for our country.”

To learn more about the foundation and the Snowball Express program click this link.