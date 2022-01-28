NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help is on the way for homeowners in Tennessee who have faced financial hardships due to COVID-19.

Montgomery County Turstee Kimberly Wiggins joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on who qualifies for assistance.

“The Tennessee Housing Assist Development Agency has launched its federally funded program…I’m so glad our state has secured over $116 billion dollars for the state of Tennessee alone,” Wiggins said.

The program is designed to help with mortgage payments, past due HOA fees, homeowner’s insurance and property taxes.

Anyone whose annual household income is less than $119,850 can receive up to $40,000 in assistance. More information can be found here.

