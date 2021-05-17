Newsmaker: Help for COVID-19 victims in India

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — India has been hit hard lately with a spike in positive cases of COVID-19, and a Middle Tennessee church is answering the call for help by raising funds to send overseas.

According to the World Health Organization India has almost 25 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 270,000 deaths as of May 4th. That’s second to the cases in the U.S.

As of Monday, health officials are reporting a dip in reports of new cases, but the virus crisis in India is far from over.

22nd Judicial District Attorney Brad Cooper spoke with News 2 over the phone Monday about his church’s efforts to get people in India the help they need.

“The first thing I thought was well ‘we need to gather supplies and send them over’. I found out that first it would take a long time to get there and there’s a chance the supplies could actually be stolen.” Cooper added, “So, we decided to send money instead.”

Cooper said his church, Summertown Baptist Church has a sister church in India. The churches have been connected for some time. The money raised will be sent directly to that church.

If you’re interested in donating you can mail a check or money order to: Summertown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 89, Summertown, TN, 38483. He added be sure to put “India” in the notation.