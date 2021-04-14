Newsmaker: Help available for victims of Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The rebuilding process continues on Second Avenue N. after the Christmas Day bombing.

Those who had their businesses and/or homes affected can still get help. Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority are offering money to help those in need.

Jack Baxter, Vice President of Operations at NES, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how victims of the bombing can get the help they need.

“This is a grant offered through Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority. It’s up to $200,000…any residential customer can receive up to $300, commercial customers up to $1,200. Again, any employees who are working at any of those impacted businesses are also eligible for some credit,” Baxter said.

