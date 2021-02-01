Newsmaker: Heart to Heart Fashion Show & Online Auction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An annual fashion show and online auction will be raising money for an important cause in Middle Tennessee.

Carolyn Fleury joined News 2 via phone to discuss Patricia Hart Society’s Heart to Heart Fashion Show and Online Auction.

The United Way of Greater Nashville will benefit from the event. Usually the show is in-person, but with the pandemic, Fleury says they had to change things up and make it a virtual program.

The fashion show will be on February 5, 2021 from Noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.