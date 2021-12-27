NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 meteorologist Meaghan Thomas joins Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio to discuss her children’s book “Heart of Hearing!”

“Heart of Hearing” is a book that acts as an encouragement for those that wear hearing aids, especially the younger generation.

“I just think it’s important because a lot of times people don’t put hearing aids and glasses in the same category,” said Thomas, “They’re basically the same but just do different things and I just wanted to reiterate to children that they are made special,” said Thomas.

Meaghan proudly wears bi-lateral hearing aids and wants to end the stigma revolving around them.

“Growing up I missed a lot of things there’s a lot of animal sounds I’ve never heard, I’ve never heard crickets, I didn’t hear the car blinker, or high-pitched noises so hearing aids are important,” said Thomas.

With each purchase of the book, a portion of proceeds goes to the nonprofit Heart of Hearing which raises money for those needing hearing aids from ages 20 to 45.

