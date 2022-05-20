NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We had a special guest for our Newsmaker segment Friday!

Nickelle Smith was joined by Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas for more on an upcoming event in support of her charity The Heart of Hearing.

“It’s going to be a family-friendly event….It’s actually going to be the official afterparty of the Hearing Loss Association of America’s walk for hearing that morning. We’re starting at noon and it’s going to go through nine [p.m.],” Thomas said.

The event will be held Sunday, June 4 from noon to 9 p.m. at New Heights Brewing Company. The event will feature live music, games, face painting for the kids, and all kinds of prizes.

All proceeds benefit young professionals who need hearing aids.