NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local nonprofit is scheduled to host its first fundraiser this week. News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what to expect at the Heart of Hearing’s first fundraiser!

Heart of Hearing is a non-profit created to raise funding for those who cannot afford hearing aids. Thomas says the cost of hearing aids combined with the cost of audiologist appointments is what inspired her to kickstart the foundation.

“I went through a program, and they actually covered a portion of my hearing aids, and I will never forget that feeling because it just takes the financial pressure off you,” said Thomas, “I knew at that moment that is when I wanted to start a foundation myself and be to be able to give back to somebody else.”

All proceeds from the foundation’s first fundraiser will go back to the Heart of Hearing. Those in attendance can experience a workout guided by Nashville’s finest trainers at the MADabolic gym on March 26. To purchase tickets click here.

To learn more about the Heart of Hearing foundation watch the entire interview above.