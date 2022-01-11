NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As we enter the new year doctors are giving away some tips to keep your heart healthy. Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Munoz joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio by phone to discuss heart-healthy practices.

Dr. Munoz said significant stress is more prominent during wintertime and the holiday season which can be bad news for those who experience heart vulnerabilities.

“This can be a time for significant stress and that stress can take the form of physical stress, emotional stress, financial stress, and this day and age there’s a link between stress and heart disease,” said Dr.Munoz, “So, we do know during the winter months there’s an uptick in what is already a very common form of heart disease which is the number one killer of men and women in the U.S. and throughout the world.”

Dr. Munoz says in addition to New Year’s resolutions, also add heart health tips to start this year in the right direction.

“Set realistic goals and get your steps in every day by doing physical activities that bring you enjoyment,” said Dr. Munoz, “Also, I talk to my patients about smart food choices… that’s really about setting the right pattern and doing things that are healthy and sustainable.”

To learn more about heart health watch the entire interview above.