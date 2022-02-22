NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s National Heart Month and Dickson County Schools is promoting heart health among their students. Nickelle Smith is joined by the School Nurse Coordinator for Dickson County Schools, Mary Morrow, with more on their efforts.

Dickson County Schools are partners with Project Adam through Vanderbilt Medical Center, which is a program that ensures staff and students know the appropriate actions to take during a cardiac event.

“That partnership is brought about because a teenager named Adam lost his life to a sudden cardiac event and we all, students and staff, need to be prepared if something like that happens on our campus so we will all be able to provide an AED or CPR to that student or staff member,” said Morrow.

Morrow said the students in Dickson County are excited to learn more about heart health and ways they can apply the knowledge to their everyday lives

“So many students are on board to get CPR trained and to learn about different ways they can help their families,” said Morrow, “some of our students live with grandparents and they’re always eager to learn about ways to be prepared if something happens in their own home.”

To learn more about how Dickson County Schools are ‘heart safe’ watch the entire interview above.