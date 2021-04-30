Newsmaker: HCPAA police memorial golf tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Hendersonville will be honoring fallen members of law enforcement.

There is still time to register for a golf tournament being held in memory of fallen police officers in Middle Tennessee. This year’s tournament will be held at Country Hills Golf Club on Monday, May 10.

Tournament Director John Isbell joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how you can get involved.

“You can either go to our Facebook page which is just through Facebook at ‘Hendersonville Citizens Police Academy’ or you can email me at johnisbell@gmail.com and I’d be happy to forward any information that you want,” Isbell said.

Funds raised during the tournament all go toward police department needs.

“All of the funds go back into the police in several different areas,” Isbell said. “The primary area is that we will purchase equipment needs that would not be otherwise funded by the police, such as some training gear, some different communication items, different things like that. We were a big part of the construction of the horse barn for our mounted patrol. That was our latest project, and then we just meet needs throughout the year.”

