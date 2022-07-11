NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s already been toasty this month, but things are about to get even hotter in Springfield where runners are getting ready to lace up their sneakers for the 8th Annual Haiti 5K. Mary Phil Illges, the director of Emmanuel Haiti, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

The 8th Annual Haiti 5k helps support Emmanuel Haiti, a ministry that originated in 2013 by Mt. Carmel Baptist Church that provides children in Jeremie, Haiti with multiple resources.

“We have a children’s village, a transition home for kids that age out of orphanages, a medical clinic and we have built over sixty homes for widows and families,” said Illges.

This year, Illges says the funds raised from the 5k will help hundreds of school children on the island who are looking to receive a better education.

“One of the things we’re going to do this year is raise funds for community children to have a scholarship for our school, and we’ve got over 600 students,” said Illges, “We started this five years ago, and really just wanted to give an education to children that couldn’t have one otherwise since there’s no public education in Haiti.”

The Haiti 5k will take place at 6 p.m. on July 23 at Travis Rice Park in Springfield. To sign up or learn more about the race click here.