NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just like all other businesses, gyms are having to significantly change how they operate amid COVID-19.

This is especially true for gyms with older folks coming in.

News 2 spoke with Kristen Sanders, Director of the Smith County Fitness Center about the changes they’ve had to make.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE