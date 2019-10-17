Newsmaker: Growth in Rutherford County Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Youth Leadership 2 members Tessa Cavender and Valerie Littleton from Dickson County schools discuss with News 2 the red sand project which raises awareness about human sex trafficking.

Human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery, is quickly becoming a major public health concern. Today, an estimated 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide, including an estimated 94 children each month here in Tennessee.