NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Groups are being launched statewide for those affected by homicide in Tennessee. Tennessee Voice for Victims’ cofounder Verna Wyatt joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio on the resources available.

Tennessee Voices for Victims announced they are pairing up with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference to support those affected by homicide across the state.

“The Districts Attorney General Conference have agreed to work with us to see if we can establish homicide loss support groups in every judicial district because we have two in Tennessee which is in Shelby County, and one in Davidson County,” said Wyatt, “We’ve heard from victims on how supportive that is and it how it helped them.”

One 2020 crime in Tennessee report showed that there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019. Wyatt said that statistic is devastating.

“It’s devastating, it is a devastating thing but to have someone walk you through the unthinkable and to be around other people that understand is a blessing,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt says those affected by homicide in any way can sign up for support here.

To learn more about the support group and how to join watch the entire interview above.