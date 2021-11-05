Newsmaker: Greater Nashville Heart Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walkers with convene at the Tennessee State University campus Saturday for the Greater Nashville Heart Walk.

“My experience with the walk is great because you have not just me as a survivor, but you have so many survivors coming out and you have the support of the family and the friends and the coworkers as well,” said Muriel Ray-Taylor, a survivor of cardiovascular disease.

“The American Heart Association is so proud to host the event at TSU, and this is our largest community event as an organization on a historically Black college campus. Our partnership with TSU goes back many, many years. We’re very proud of that work,” Annie Thornhill, Executive Director of the American Heart Association added.

The walk will be held between 8 a.m. – 11a.m. To see the full interview, click on the video above.