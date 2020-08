NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to The American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of Americans. Roughly 120 million people suffer from the disease each year.

This year the “Greater Nashville Heart Walk” will be going virtual September 12, This will allow participants to partake in the walk from their home.

Chairman of the Nashville Heart Walk and cardiovascular disease survivor Karey Witty spoke with News 2 about the upcoming walk.