Newsmaker: Granville Fall Celebration

GRANVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Randall Clemons of Wilson Bank and Trust joins Nikelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss the festivities included in the annual Granville Fall Celebration.

Those attending can expect performances by jazz bands, a motorcycle competition, and the grand opening of the scarecrow festival that lasts the entire month of October.

The city of Granville says during this time the amount of scarecrows outnumbers the residents with 400 creative designs lining the streets.

The fall celebration will take place on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and with the purchase of a $5 admission ticket, those attending can receive a tour of the city of Granville.