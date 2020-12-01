Newsmaker: Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation promotes reading at a young age

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) is working get children reading at an early age.

James Pond, President of the Foundation, joined News 2 via phone to discuss their mission.

GELF was founded in 2004 by former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen as a public-private partnership to foster a love of reading in preschool children. This expanded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program throughout the state.

Their five main programs are Birth–5 Book Delivery through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Storybook Trails, Book Buses, Caregiver Engagement and K–3 Book Delivery.

