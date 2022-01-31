NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee will deliver his “State of the State” address at the Tennessee State Capitol tonight. Lipscomb University political analyst Linda Peek joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio on more with what to expect from the governor tonight.

One of the topics on Governor Lee’s agenda focuses on ‘America at its best’. Peek says that topic alone says that this speech is not only for a local audience but for a national audience as well.

“I think this speech shows that he has his eyes on higher office,” said Peek, “with ‘America at its best’ as a theme he claims Tennessee has resisted big government overreach to become one of the freest states in the nation and claims Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion laws and uses the language of redemption as he talks about that.”

Peek says she expects this speech to be catered to a national Republican audience based on the excerpts that reveal what the governor plans to address tonight.

“Those people that listen tonight are going to hear a focus on a message all Republicans in America will respond to well. That fiscal stewardship and the idea that we’re the freest state in the union and the idea that he’s resisted big government overreach,” said Peek.

Governor Bill Lee is expected to make his State of the State address tonight at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the State Capitol.

Viewers can all watch the address live-streamed here.