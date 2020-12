NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s time to take a look through your closet and clear out any old clothes you haven’t worn in the last year.

Goodwill is ready and eager to accept clothes donations in a year where the need has been so great. Clothes can be dropped off outside of Goodwill stores. They ask you bring them by folded, off of hangers.

Goodwill vice presidents of donated goods Leisa Wamsley tells News 2 all the ways people can donate and even get help for themselves, if they need it.