NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brides-to-be can save up to 80% of the average cost of a wedding gown by heading to Goodwill this weekend. Goodwill’s Jennifer Martin joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the annual event.

Martin says this is Goodwill’s 12th year hosting the event and brides can find dresses of all sizes, colors, and styles across 28 stores in Middle and West Tennessee.

“We are going to be showcasing wedding gowns that we have available, and each store will have 20 gowns ranging from a wide selection of styles, sizes, and colors depending on your preference,” said Martin.

Martin says Goodwill began the annual event to help brides with costs on their special day. All revenue made during the event will go to support the nonprofit’s mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment.

“We want to be a benefit to brides because some of these gowns cost upwards of $1,600 to $3,000 that’s we see on some of the price tags and that’s a whole lot to spend on a gown,” said Martin, “our gowns are going to be $49.99 to $299.999 max prices for all gowns.”

Goodwill’s wedding gown weekend will be held on March 19 and March 20 in 28 stores across West and Middle Tennessee.

To learn more about the event watch the entire interview above.