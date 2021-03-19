Newsmaker: Goodwill wedding gown sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re planning a wedding and worried about the cost, you have an option this weekend regarding getting a wedding gown at a big discount.

Every year, Goodwill holds its annual wedding gown sale. Goodwill E-Commerce Manager Jennifer Martin joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how the event works.

“Each store will be stocked with 20-25 gowns. There may be brides’ gowns and there could be some formals in there as well. So, each story has a little bit of stock to fill…[Saturday] is the first day of spring, so we’re going to be springing into action to get into the wedding season,” she said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.