Newsmaker: Goodwill offering resume, interview skills help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 430,000 Tennesseans have lost their job in the last month due to the coronavirus. If you’re one of them Goodwill wants to help you get back on your feet.

They don’t just offer jobs within their store, but the Career Solution center offers resume and interview help for those looking to land their next job.

Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee spoke with News 2 about the ways Goodwill wants to help.

You can learn more by clicking here, or calling 1-800-545-9231.

