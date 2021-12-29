NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that many people have received new clothes and home goods for Christmas, many of them are donating their gently used ones to Goodwill. Vice President of Donated Goods, Leisa Wamsley, joins Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio to discuss the process.

Wamsley says the Middle Tennessee community is very generous this time of year which helps Goodwill fulfill its mission.

“This community is so generous to us we get a lot of name-brand items, and the great thing is we’re putting new stuff out every single day,” said Wamsley, “You can come this morning and something new is out that afternoon,” said Wamsley.

Wamsley says by donating to Goodwill you’re changing lives and funding the organization’s nonprofit mission.

“Our mission is changing lives through education training and employment. This year we served 12,886 individuals through 21,000 different activities like digital literacy, resume writing, training for forklift, or Google IT,” said Wamsley.

