Newsmaker: Golf tournament proceeds will go to rebuilding school

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — While six months have passed since the deadly tornado outbreak in March, still no one can forget the haunting images of the devastation left behind.

Donelson Christian Academy and nearby homes were obliterated March 3, 2020. The school is still in the process of rebuilding. Community members can pitch in by taking part in a special golf tournament for the school.

There is still time to sign up for the DCA Golf Scramble Tournament. It will be held September 28th at Gaylord Springs. Tickets are $300 per individual. All proceeds will go to rebuilding the school.

DCA rendering

For more information about the tournament email dcagolftournament@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate to the rebuilding cause you can text “dcawildcats” to 77977.