Newsmaker: Golf tournament benefits Gigi’s Playhouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gigi’s Playhouse helps children with down syndrome and their families.

Next month, a fundraiser will help raise money to support the charity’s mission.

Programs Coordinator Carlie Long and Paul Huber of Nissan of Cool Springs joined News 2 @ 11 to discuss the upcoming fundraiser.

“It’s a four-man scramble at the Governor’s Club in Brentwood. For a team entry, it’s $800. After August 1 it will be $900. You’re supporting an amazing organization just by coming out and playing golf with us. The tournament will be on Monday, August 30…all the fun starts at around 10 o’clock in the morning,” Huber said.

“We’ve stepped in to be the title sponsor this year,” he added. “This is a great opportunity if there are businesees out there, we have sponsorship opportunities and we’re also looking for teams, too.”

Long also spoke of Gigi’s Playhouse programs, ranging from young kids to teens and adults.

“Some of those programs for our little ones include sign language and communication skills and then we move up into cooking classes and fitness and nutrition. Then for our teens and adults, we really try and focus on social skills and life skills and hopefully get them prepared to have a job in the future. It’s such a special place,” Long said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.