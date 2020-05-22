Newsmaker: Girls Scouts make masks

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As reopening continues, the call for you to wear a mask when going out in public remains.

For the last month, Girl Scout troops across Middle Tennessee have exceeded their goal of making and donating 5,000 masks. Now, they’re aiming to donate 7,500 by next Friday.

Girl Scout Felicity Owen told News 2 by phone Friday that she has made more than 350 masks all by herself.

