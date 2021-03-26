Newsmaker: Girl Scouting for the homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special program in Middle Tennessee is aimed at helping young girls experiencing homelessness.

Rachel May with Girl Scout Troop 6000 of Middle Tennessee joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how those girls can take part in Girl Scouting.

“Troop 6000 was launched back in August of 2017 and it’s actually modeled towards the initiative that was started in New York City. It’s a program for girls that are currently not living in permanent housing and it gives them the opportunity to engage in the Girl Scout program while catering to their specific needs. We meet at places such as local family shelters and community centers,” May said.

