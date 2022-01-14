NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time to get your Girl Scout cookies!

Girl Scout ambassador Helina Butler joined News 2’s Nikki Burdine on News 2 at 11 with more.

“”I have sold about 500 cookies right now, and what really helps me is every Sunday when I go to church I see to my troops and I sell at my school. You’ve got to be really convincing; you’ve got to tell them all about the cookies,” Butler said.

Butler has been a Girl Scout ever since kindergarten and says being a Girl Scout has taught her good people skills.

“If you’re a little scared to go up, don’t. They are wonderful cookies and there are wonderful people out there,” Butler said.

To buy Girl Scout cookies, you can find stands outside local Krogers.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.