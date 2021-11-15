Newsmaker: Get in the holiday spirit with ‘Dollywood Christmas’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season began early at Dollywood and Ellen Liston joined Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to detail Dollywood’s new festive atmosphere.

Spectacular holiday lights and a winter wonderland theme is what those visiting the Dollywood Smoky Mountain Christmas festival can expect.

Dollywood’s Ellen Liston said this event is the holiday’s biggest tradition that offers a variety of festive activities.

“One of the greatest things about Dollywood Christmas is that everything changes to this winter wonderland with holiday shows, Christmas food, and it’s a great place to go Christmas shopping,” said Liston, “we also have some extra attractions that we don’t have during the regular season including jolly old Saint Nick.”

This year, those at Dollywood Christmas can visit Santa’s workshop where you could discover if you made it on the naughty or nice list!

A firework display will close the night at each Dollywood Christmas, further amplifying the holiday spirit for families in attendance.

“I think people this Christmas just want to get out and make those great holiday memories with their families, and there’s so much for everyone in the family whether you got teens, toddlers, or you’re bringing the grandparents along there’s literally something for everyone,” said Liston.

Those wanting to attend should check availability and reservations here.

Dollywood Christmas runs from now and ends next year on January 2, 2022.

To learn more about the event watch the entire interview above.