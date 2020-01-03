Newsmaker: Generous online charity platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are more than 1.5 million non-profits across the United States and more than 3,000 in Tennessee it can be overwhelming to find where to donate.

A new website called ‘Generous’ makes it easier by putting all of the charities in one place and allows you to take a quiz to determine which one may best align with your values and location.

Chief product officer of Generous, Nirant Gupta discusses how easy the ‘Generous website is to navigate and how you can donate. For more information visit the website.