NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding a hiring fair block party today to try and fill some positions. Jennifer Bracken with Gaylord Opryland Resort joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what they have planned.

Bracken says the event is aiming to fill a variety of jobs at the resort that are both full-time and part-time positions.

“We are looking to fill approximately 100 positions that we have here at the resort with a variety of both full-time and part-time food and beverage positions including hosts, cooks, servers, baristas, bartenders, and our stewards in addition to other nonfood and beverage positions as well,” said Bracken.

Bracken says experience is not a requirement and all training will take place at the resort. Those applying can also expect a hiring bonus if granted a job.

“For any eligible new hires that we hire there will be a $1,000 sign-on bonus,” said Bracken.

The block party hiring fair will take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3.