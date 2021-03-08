Newsmaker: Gallatin Shamrock Run

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – People are ready to get in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day with a special event in Gallatin.

Kim Baker with the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce joined News 2 via phone to discuss the Gallatin Shamrock Run.

“It is on for in-person this weekend. There’s a 5K, 10K and there is a virtual run so folks can run in their own place and pace if they choose to do so.”

Baker says they’ve had a lot of runners reach out to them because a lot of similar events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Registration is open right now online and the morning of the event you can register at 6:15 a.m. The race begins at 7 a.m.

The funds raised will go straight back into the Gallatin K-12 Public Schools. The money is used for enhancement grants in the classroom.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories