Newsmaker: Gallatin Shamrock Run

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – People are ready to get in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day with a special event in Gallatin.

Kim Baker with the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce joined News 2 via phone to discuss the Gallatin Shamrock Run.

“It is on for in-person this weekend. There’s a 5K, 10K and there is a virtual run so folks can run in their own place and pace if they choose to do so.”

Baker says they’ve had a lot of runners reach out to them because a lot of similar events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Registration is open right now online and the morning of the event you can register at 6:15 a.m. The race begins at 7 a.m.

The funds raised will go straight back into the Gallatin K-12 Public Schools. The money is used for enhancement grants in the classroom.