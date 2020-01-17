Newsmaker: Furious Flu Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are now more than three months into flu season but cases are not slowing down. The CDC estimates more than 9 and a half million people have been sickened since October 1st.

In Tennessee, four pregnant women or children have died due to the flu. Dr. Marshall Hall with the Emergency Department at Tristar Skyline joins News 2 to discuss the symptoms of the flu and how to prevent catching it.

Influenza is a yearly phenomenon that happens and in some cases, it can turn fatal. Every year a few thousand people in the U.S. die from the symptoms of so.

Dr. Mashall shares tips on how to avoid spreading the flu if you feel sick. Wash your hands, cover your cough and do not go out in public if you have flu-like symptoms.