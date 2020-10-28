Newsmaker: Fundraising efforts underway for Saddle Up! program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A program in Middle Tennessee uses horseback riding to connect with children with disabilities.

It’s called Saddle Up. Tricia Ward, Development Associate, joined News 2 by phone to discuss the program, how it works and a big fundraising effort currently underway.

Here is the Saddle Up Mission statement from their website:

Saddle Up!’s mission is to provide children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses. We bring that mission to life by providing a year-round program on our 34-acre farm near Franklin, TN. For many of our riders, Saddle Up! is one of the few, if not the only, recreational programs available to them. saddleupnashville.org

To donate, learn more or volunteer, click here.