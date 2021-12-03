Newsmaker: From languishing to flourishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many across the world.

News 2’s Nickelle Smith had a chance to talk wit Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices whose mission is to help people find the resources they need.

“Languishing is defined as being stuck in an unpleasant situation for a prolonged period of time. It feels like that’s where we are. It feels like it’s time, though, to stop and look at how to move into flourishing. Flourishing is just finding your success, finding your joy, feeling good about life and coping well,” Harris said.

Some resources available from TN Voices includes a 20-minute educational video, a mental health toolkit, guided meditation and a helpline that can be reached by calling 1-800-670-9882.

