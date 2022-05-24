NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smith County Humane Society needs help from Middle Tennesseans as shelters across the state reach capacity. Shenia Pellum joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how to support the organization’s mission.

Pellum says shelters across the state are now at critical intake levels and she says local shelters haven’t seen numbers this bad in over a decade.

“For a small county like Smith County where we don’t have a shelter or animal control, we depend on the rescues across the state to be able to help us get animals out and get them to adoptive families and so with everything at critical numbers there’s not a lot of movement,” said Pellum, “Adoptions are down, fosters are down, and intakes are up.”

To curb the increase, Smith County Humane is looking to raise $200,000 to purchase a location to begin operations as a nonprofit-based shelter.

